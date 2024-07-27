Pak man, soldier killed in BAT attack along LoC in Kupwara: Sources

Kupwara: A soldier and a Pakistani man has been killed, while 4 Army men were injured during a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack along the Line of Control in Kupwara district in the wee hours today, official sources said.

Sources said a Pakistani BAT attacked an Army post in Kamkari sector along the LoC in the wee hours today.

They said that in the attack, fiver soldiers including a Junior Commissioner Officer were injured, however, one of the soldier later succumbed to his injuries. “A Pakistani man has also been killed as the forces retaliated effectively,” the sources added.

The attack comes a day after Kargil Vijay Diwas where prime minister Narendra Modi issued strong warning to Pakistan, stating that the Indian forces will crush terrorism and give befitting response to enemy designs.

Earlier, Army, in a post on X, said that there has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post on Machil sector.

“There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress,” Army said—(KNO)

