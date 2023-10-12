BSNL establishes first-ever BTS at Siachen in unison with Siachen Warriors

Srinagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in collaboration with Siachen Warriors has established the first-ever BTS (Base Transceiver Station) at the forward post of the highest battlefield aimed to extend mobile communication.

Siachen a glacier is located in Ladakh Union Territory. It is known as one of the world’s highest battlefields. Soldiers there are deployed at more than 15,000 feet.

BSNL in collaboration with Siachen Warriors has established the first-ever BTS at forward posts on 06 October aimed at mobile communication.

Earlier today Ladakh based Fire and Fury Corps posted on X formerly known as Twitter that “Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet.”

