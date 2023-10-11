President Murmu arrives in Srinagar for 2-day J&K visit

Srinagar: Amid heightened security measures, President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said , that President Murmu was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar Airport.

He said that the President will preside over the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir today.

On October 12 she will visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple where she will inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and Skywalk at the revered shrine.

She will also interact with members of local tribal groups and women of self-help groups at Raj Bhavan besides attending a civic reception to be hosted in her honour there—

