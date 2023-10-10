Two Local LeT Militants killed in Shopian Gunfight: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar:Police on Tuesday said that Two local militants affliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed in a gunfight at Ashipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

While quoting Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X Platform, “Killed militants have been identified as Morifat Maqbool & Jazim Farooq @ Abrar of militant outfit LeT. Militant Abrar was involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma.

Earlier, in wee hours gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Shopian district.

