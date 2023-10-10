India well-placed to play role to defuse crisis: Palestine envoy Alhaija on Hamas-Israel conflict

New Delhi,: India’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause dates back to Mahatma Gandhi’s time and its rising global stature and influence over all key players in West Asia make it well-placed to play a crucial role in defusing the crisis arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Palestine Ambassador Adnan Abu Alhaija said on Tuesday.

In an interview to PTI, Alhaija particularly noted that India is a “friend” for both Israel and Palestine and it is “qualified” to work towards bringing down the tensions and contribute towards a solution to the Palestine issue.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left over 1,600 people dead in the last four days, triggering mounting global concerns and confabulations among key players.

