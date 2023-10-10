DGP Reviews Security

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday reviewed the security arrangements ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Kashmir.

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Srinagar on October 11 and would be the chief guest who would deliver the 20th convocation address in the main campus of the University of Kashmir.

DGP chaired a joint meeting of senior officers of Police, CRPF, Army and Intelligence agencies in the Conference Hall, Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements regarding the visit of President.

During the meeting, security arrangements put in place for the President’s visit including detailed deployment enroute and in and around the venues were deliberated upon.

Deployment of man-power from different forces and intelligence agencies and coordination aspects were also discussed in the said meeting.

Singh also took a review of the overall security scenario of the Kashmir Zone.

Addressing the officers, DGP stressed for optimum synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIP.

He directed the officers that proper briefings should be ensured to all the personnel deployed and emphasised on patrolling and night domination.

The DGP stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised a system of the random ‘nakas’ and joint patrolling to be put in place to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery of Srinagar city.

He emphasized upon the officers to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements and enjoined upon Intelligence agencies to share any intelligence on a real time basis.

Singh stressed for optimum use of resources and utilization of technology & security gadgets including CCTV cameras as part of deployment.

He said that a comprehensive communication network must be ensured to coordinate among the agencies involved in the security arrangements.

Officers attending the meeting briefed DGP about the security arrangements put in place in connection with the VVIP visit.

They also apprised him in detail about the security measures being taken in their respective jurisdictional areas.

