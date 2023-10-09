Landmine blast injures 2 Army porters

By on No Comment

Landmine blast injures 2 Army porters

Rajouri/Jammu: Two Army porters were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.
Raj Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, both residents of Mangiote village, received splinter injuries in the explosion in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector on Saturday, the officials said.
They said both the injured porters were shifted to a hospital.
As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

Landmine blast injures 2 Army porters added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.