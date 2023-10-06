RBI includes PM Vishwakarma under PIDF scheme; extends tenure of scheme by another two years

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said it has been decided to include PM Vishwakarma under the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) Scheme as well as extend the tenure of the scheme by another two years.

It is now proposed to extend the PIDF Scheme by a further period of two years, that is up to December 31, 2025, the governor said while announcing bi-monthly monetary policy.

Operationalised in January 2021, the PIDF Scheme aims at incentivising the deployment of payment acceptance infrastructure such as physical Point of Sale (PoS), Quick Response (QR) codes in tier-3 to tier-6 centres, north-eastern states and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

