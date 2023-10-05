CBI takes over investigation into censor board bribery allegations levelled by actor Vishal

New Delhi:The CBI has lodged an FIR against three persons and unidentified officials of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on the allegations of actor Vishal that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to get a certificate for his film “Mark Antony”, officials said on Thursday.

The action was followed by searches at four locations in Mumbai, including the premises of the FIR-named accused persons.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged the FIR against private persons Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, Rajan M and unidentified public servants of the CBFC.

