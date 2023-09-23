10 Person Arrested in Srinagar For Trying To Vitiate Peacful Atmosphere At Jamia Masjid: Police

Srinagar:Police on Saturday said that it has arrested 10 people for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere yesterday at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

The Srinagar Police while informing via micro blogging X wrote, ” 10 Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid Yesterday after friday prayers. They shall be booked under relevant section of law. Public is requested not to indulge in such acts failing which law will take its own course.

Yesterday, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered sermon after four years at Jamia Masjid.

