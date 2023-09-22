1 death, 1295 dengue cases reported in Jammu: Officials

CS Reviews Measures Against Its Spread In Division

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took review of the preventive measures being taken by the Health Department and Municipal bodies against the spread of Dengue disease in Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Secretary, Health& Medical Education; Commissioner, JMC; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Director Health, Jammu; Principal, GMC, Jammu; besides others concerned officers.

He was apprised about the current status of dengue cases in the division by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, H&ME wherein the Secretary stated that till date around 1295 people had tested positive for dengue with 1 reported death and 428 patients undergoing treatment at various health facilities.

Also, it was apprised that even though the situation was not worrisome at the moment, the health department is fully prepared and maintaining a strict vigil for any hotspots with more around 11140 samples tested for mosquito borne disease till date and that the Helpline 108 (toll-free) was active in providing medical advice to any callers.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the readiness of the different department including district administration in dealing with dengue cases and directed for adoption of a three-pronged strategy involving – IEC Campaign for awareness about preventive measures, IEC Campaign awareness about symptoms & providing easy access to medical aid and containment of disease through measures such as fumigation to prevent spread the spread of dengue. In order to make ensure that patient/ citizens are provided medical aid readily and in a hassle-free manner, Dr. Mehta directed for inter linkage of different helpline numbers so that citizen is redirected to the right helpline from any helpline number on which he/she calls.

Later, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress on ongoing works under the Smart City Project in Jammu. He was apprised about the status of major projects by CEO, Jammu Smart City and major initiatives being undertaken by Smart City on the eve of upcoming Gandhi Jayanti. Dr. Mehta directed for speedy implementation of the various projects so that citizens was feel the marked improvement in aesthetic and functional experience within Jammu.

On the eve of upcoming Gandhi Jayanti, the Chief Secretary stressed that CEO, Smart Cities (Jammu and Srinagar) and Deputy Commissioners need to take initiatives aimed at improving the ease of living index of common citizen within their respective districts so that citizen take pride in their city and associate with the initiatives of the administration aimed at improving their life.

In line with the same, Dr. Mehta directed Housing and Urban Development Department to hold two competitions- first between Jammu and Srinagar Smart Cities/Districts and second between rest of the 18 districts on selection of the best city/district on parameters which capture overall sanitation, cleanliness, aesthetics and citizen friendly measure taken in the districts/city.

