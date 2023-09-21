Key emitters absent as attendees demand fossil fuel phase out at UN Climate Ambition Summit

New Delhi,’United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Climate Ambition Summit highlighted two key aspects: the conspicuous absence of leaders from major emitter nations and a unanimous call for phasing out fossil fuels by attending leaders.

Guterres’ “no-nonsense summit” on Wednesday came at a time when the world is reeling under the devastating impacts of climate change and probably the hottest year on record.

However, leaders from some of the world’s largest polluting nations, the US and China, were conspicuously absent from the summit Guterres called to reinvigorate efforts to combat the climate crisis.

