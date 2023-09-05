Akbar Lone swears allegiance to Indian Constitution

Srinagar: Member Parliament from north Kashmir constituency and National Conference leader Akbar Lone Tuesday pledged allegiance to the Indian Constitution after he filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court.

The Centre had on Monday objected to Akbar Lone’s pro-Pakistan slogans that he allegedly raised in Jammu and Kashmir assembly when he was MLA, following which the Supreme Court asked to file affidavit in the court today.

“I Mohammad Akbar Lone S/o Late Abdul Gani Lone, Aged 77 Years, working as Member Parliament Baramulla Constituency J&K, do hereby affirm and state on oath that I am a responsible and dutiful citizen of the Union of India. I have exercised my right to approach this Court through Article 32 of the Constitution,” reads the affidavit filed by Akbar Lone.

It further reads that “I reiterate the oath taken while being sworn in as Member of Parliament to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect the territorial integrity of the Nation.”

Akbar Lone is the lead petitioner in the case challenging abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre had urged the Supreme Court that Lone should file an affidavit stating he opposes terrorism and secessionism by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the objections raised by the Centre, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud sought response from Lone asking him to file an affidavit affirming that J&K is an integral part of India and that he owed allegiance to the Constitution of India—(KNO)

