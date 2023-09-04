Srinagar : Assets worth Lakhs of notorious drug smuggler frozen by Bandipora Police under NDPS Act.

“Bandipora Police has frozen 2 bank accounts having savings of Rs 3,97,603 & one Auto load carrier with market value of Rs 3,18,000 belonging to a notorious drug smuggler Irshad Ahmad S/o Ab.Samad Khan R/o Asham Hajin under NDPS Act.(Bandipora Police)”, reads a statement .

Bandipora Police reiterated the appeal and urged the people to desist from indulging in such activities, contrary to which action as mandated by law would be taken.

People of Bandipora district give votes of thanks to Bandipora Police for taking strict action against drug peddlers.

