Unity in diversity should be creed for all times to come: Farooq

Bangalore: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked Muslims to shun fear and remain united by following the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Speaking on the 31st Hussain Day event titled “Diversity in solidarity” in Bangalore, Dr Farooq lamented the timidness among the Muslims and attributed it to the distancing of the community from the teachings of the holy Quran.

“We are Muslims in name only and when we look at our conduct and beliefs, they are contrary to the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. Had our conduct been in consonance with the teachings of Quran, we would have been better off. It’s not; we are Muslims in name only. The day our conduct becomes in line with the teachings of Islam and gives up all the vices, there is no looking back. We will acquire a position of respect among the nations of the world,” he said.

Stressing on reading the holy Quran with understanding Dr. Farooq said that there was no end to the common problems faced by Muslims around the world until they follow the teachings of the Holy Quran in letter and spirit. “We should stop seeing ourselves in terms of Shia, Suni, Barelvis and Deobandi, if at all we want an end to our common miseries. We have to hold fast, all together, by the rope of Allah and be not divided.”

Stressing on striving for oneness by celebrating diversity, he said that Muslims have not come are the part and parcel of the cultural milieu of India. “The clouds of hatred will disappear one day, I pray to Almighty to let me see the day.”

Referring to the efforts by Sheikh Sahib in bridging Shia-Sunni differences, he said that it was Sheikh Sahib who took it upon himself to bridge the differences not just between the two sects but also between the four prominent Agha families back in 1938. Soon after his

release from the decades of incarceration, he directed me to lead the procession, which I did with utmost reverence for Imam Husain (AS).

