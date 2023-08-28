‘PTI’ Flags Spotted, Recovered in Poonch, Rajouri

Srinagar: Flags of ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’, led by incarcerated former Pakistan Premier Imran Khan, were spotted and recovered in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, officials said on Monday.

They said that a flag of ‘PTI’ tied with balloons was spotted at Middle School Sarula in Bhimber Gali Sector. “A police team on receipt of information visited and took the paraphernalia into its possession”, they said.

Similarly, they said, multicolored Pakistan-made balloons alongwith Pakistan National flag and PTI flag were recovered on intervening Sunday and Monday night in Rajpur Kamila in Lam area of Rajouri district.

“On information by the locals, a police team visited the spot and took the stuff into its possession”, they said. (GNS)

