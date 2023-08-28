Fasttrack Court in Kupwara Convicts Two in NDPS Case, To Announce Quantum of Punishment On September 4

Kupwara: A fasttrack court in Kupwara on Monday convicted two accused persons in an NDPS case.

Dar Abdul Rashid, Additional Public Prosecutor, FTC/NIA Court, Kupwara said that in FIR No 56 of Year 2019 of PS Karnah (Titled State Versus Syed Ishfaq & Anr) U/S 08/21 of NDPS Act, Fast Track Court Kupwara has convicted two accused persons Syed Ishfaq and Khurshid Ahmad Gojar both residents of Jabdi Karnah. 15 kilograms of Heroin was recovered from the duo on 12th February 2019.

The case has been listed for arguments on quantum of punishment on 4th of September 2023.

Earlier in June 2023 two persons namely Mohammad Shafi Lone and Bilal Ahmad Dar both residents of Sopore, in case FIR No: 45/2020 U/s 8/21 NDPS Act were convicted by Fast Track Court Kupwara and were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and 1 lakh fine.

It is pertinent to mention that in both these cases prosecution was conducted by Dar Rashid, Additional Public Prosecutor, FTC/NIA Court Kupwara. (GNS)

