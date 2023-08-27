Environment, Rich Rocky Soil Turns Repora Grapes Village Of Kashmir

Ganderbal: Repora, a small hamlet in the central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is known for the best quality of grapefruit, which according to some experts exceed international standards.

The environmental and rich rocky soil of Repora makes it fit for the plantation of grapes. The people of the region mainly earn their livelihood from grape farming and this has earned the area a sobriquet of the ‘grapes village of the valley’.

While the international standard of the best quality of grapes is to have a berry size of 4-5 grams, Repora grapes usually have a size of about 12-14 gms — exceeding international standards.

One great advantage of the grape fruit cultivated in Repora is that these get ready when fresh grapes are not available anywhere in the world except in Italy.

“The Repora area of the Ganderbal district is famous for grape cultivation. Sahibi, Hussieni, and Abshari are the famous varieties of grapes grown in the region,” Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a Grape farmer, told PTI here.

Abdul Raheem has been working at the grape farm for about 40 years.

“Repora is famous for its grapes cultivation and the quality of grapes – size of grapes and the freshest fruit in the months of July to September makes grapes of Repora unique on its own,” he said.

This year’s harvest has been delayed over a month because of untimely rain. However, the production is satisfactory, he added.

According to Joint director Horticulture, Kashmir, Z A Bhat the area under grape cultivation is more than 500 hectares while the total production expected is over 2200 metric tonnes.

He said grape production has a bright future in Kashmir as temperature is rising — due to global warming and the Department of Horticulture is providing power systems and grape plants as well.

Moreover, there is a huge employment opportunity for the people of Repora.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print