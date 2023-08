Srinagar: A decomposed body was found in Manjakote area in Rajouri district, officials said.

They said that the body was found lying in a Panchayat drain in Manjakote by some passersby who accordingly intimated the police about it.

“Soon after a police team reached the site and took the body into its possession”, they said.

When contacted, SDPO Manjakote, Zaffer Rather said that they are ascertaining the identity of the deceased. (GNS)

