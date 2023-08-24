3 people killed, another injured as vehicles falls into gorge in Udhampur

Jammu: Three persons were killed and another injured when a Dumper vehicle skidded off the road and fell into Battu Nallah in Dudu area of Udhampur District, officials said on Thursday.

They said that the incident occurred late last night and immediately after getting the information, a massive rescue operation was launched. However they said that injured person is still trapped under the Ill-fated Vehicle. “Police along with locals are trying hard to rescue the injured person,” they said.

SHO Latti, Deepak Sharma confirmed the death of the three people and injuries to another person in the accident. (GNS)

