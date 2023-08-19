Pakistan appoints Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik’s wife as special advisor to caretaker

Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed Mishal Hussain Malik, wife of the jailed Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, as a special advisor to the country’s newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Malik’s appointment drew a sharp reaction from India’s ruling BJP, which said that the move vindicated India’s charge that Pakistan harbours terrorists who attack India. Malik’s name was included in the five Special Advisor to Prime Minister (SAPM) list unveiled late on Thursday night after President Arif Alvi administered an oath to the 19-member caretaker Cabinet at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the presidential house.

Mishal, a Pakistani national married to Malik, was appointed special advisor to the caretaker Prime Minister Kakar on human rights and women empowerment.

