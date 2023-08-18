Militant’s body found, fortnight after gunfight in Rajouri

Jammu: Police on Friday found body of a militant, nearly two weeks after a gunfight at Khawas Budhal area of Rajouri district in which his colleague was neutralised and his corpse recovered on same on August 5.

The army and police had said that one militant was injured in the encounter on the day.

“Body of second militant injured in encounter at Khawas Budhal of district Rajouri has been found by police’s SOG at Dhakikot area” a police officer said. He said grenades, magazines and other material have been found from the possession of militant.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh confirmed the recovery of the body. He said body was found towards Reasi area. With the recovery, two militants have been killed in the gunfight. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print