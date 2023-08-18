Bizarre! Private security guard withdraws Rs 33 lakhs from Kulgam hospital account

Kulgam: A private security guard of District Hospital Kulgam was on Friday arrested on the charges of withdrawing Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of the Medical Superintendent district hospital Kulgam, officials said.

An official said that a security guard has fraudulently withdrawn Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of the Medical Superintendent of Kulgam hospital.

“After Medical Superintendend found that a large sum of money had been withdrawn from his account without his knowledge, he took up the issue with the police,” he said.

An investigation by the police revealed that the accused security guard identified as Gowhar Ahmad Thokar, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Souch Kulgam had frequently withdrawn withdrawn the amount from Medical Superintendent’s account.

“He has been charged with cheating, forgery, and using false documents,” official said.

Meanwhile, a police official confirmed the incident and said that a case under FIR number 148/2023 under section 467, 468 and 471 IPC has been registered against him, while all the money has been recovered from his procession—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print