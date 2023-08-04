CJ Orders Disposal Of 20-Year-Old Cases

Srinagar: To reduce the pendency of old cases in the J&K and Ladakh High Court, Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh has ordered disposing of 20-year-old or above cases with urgency.

“In order to weed out the infructuous cases, at first instance the Advocates are requested to furnish the list of infructuous cases which are 20 years old and are above,” reads an order issued by Registrar General based on the instructions by the Chief Justice.

“The 20 years and above old cases listed in the month of September, 2023 or thereafter, shall be listed after 15th of August, 2023 and be taken up for hearing with the consent of parties/counsels by seeking advancement of date of hearing, wherever needed.”

The list of old cases shall be notified to the parties or counsels by the respective Registrar (Judicial) by issuing the appropriate Notifications, it said.

“These old cases shall continue to remain in the cause list, till disposal by the appropriate Bench,” the order said, adding, “These old cases shall be placed above other cases in terms of chronology and given priority for disposal.”

