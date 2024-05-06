Senior Journalist & Editor-in-Chief Roznama Waadi Kashmir Mohammad Shafi Khan Passes Away

Srinagar: Senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief Roznama Waadi Kashmir Mohammad Shafi Khan has left for heavenly abode on Monday morning. A resident of Mundji Zainageer in Sopore, Khan as per a close relative was under treatment at SMHS Hospital and eventually breathed his last on intervening Sunday and Monday night. The funeral prayers to the deceased soul were held this morning at Takiya Khan Mundji Zainageer Sopore, participated by people from cross sections of life. People from different walks of life have condoled the demise of the veteran journalist, and prayed for eternal peace and solace to the departed soul.
