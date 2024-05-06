Delegation of Saudi Arabia businessmen arrives in Pakistan to explore investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: A large delegation of businessmen from Saudi Arabia landed in Pakistan on Sunday to explore investment opportunities in various sectors amidst high hopes of billions of dollars in investment coming to the cash-strapped country.

The 50-member delegation, comprising representatives of about 30 companies, visiting Pakistan on special directives of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, was received by Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The trade delegation is led by Deputy Investment Minister of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Almubarak.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print