Bilawal likely to replace Ishaq Dar as Pakistan’s foreign minister: Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to make a comeback for another stint as his Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were close to finalising a power-sharing deal.

If the insiders are to be believed, Bilawal would join the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as foreign minister, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on Sunday.

They said that an understanding between the party bigwigs was reached recently during their talks.

