ACB arrests revenue official for accepting Rs 2000 bribe in Budgam

Srinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday trapped and arrested a revenue official for demanding and accepting bribe in Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to a statement, that a complainant approached ACB Srinagar, with a written complaint against Fayaz Ahmad Shora, senior assistant and incharge Nazir Tehsil Office Khag, alleging demand of bribe for listing his case of property dispute sooner in the court of Tehsildar concerned.

The statement reads that it was alleged that the complainant has a dispute with his uncles with regard to land. “The case in this regard is under trial in the court of Executive Magistrate First Class, Tehsildar Khag. The complainant alleged that the accused had been delaying the hearings of case and requested him to expedite the trial of case, who however demanded bribe of Rs 2000 for listing his case.”

It reads that the complainant did not want to pay bribe and instead approached ACB Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused.

“On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 14/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered at ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹2000 from the complainant.”

It added that the money was recovered from the accused on spot. “The accused has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shora S/O Allaud-Din Shora of Beerwa. Further investigation into the case is going on,” it reads—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print