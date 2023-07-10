Massive ops launched after infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera sector

Rajouri: A massive operation has been launched by Indian Army after an infiltration attempt took place along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Official sources said that an infiltration attempt took place along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector late last night.

“Incident of firing also took place in the area,” they said, adding that following the incident a massive operation was launched in the area.

The sources added that the operation is going on when last reports were received.—(KNO)

*More details are awaited*

