Case registered against departmental store for selling adulterated baby milk

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday filed a case against a departmental store for selling substandard baby milk here, which led to the deterioration of the baby’s health.
In a Tweet, Srinagar police said that a case has been filed at Sadar police station and an investigation has been started.
Officials said the case has been registered against the 7/11 department store in Sanat Nagar for selling substandard baby milk.
“Case registered against 7/11 department store, sanatnagar for selling sub standard / adulterated milk for baby leading to deterioration of the health of baby. FIR no 48/23 under sections 273,274,275,276,420 of IPC registered in Sadar PS & investigation has started,” police tweeted.
After complaints from people, Srinagar Police swung into action and subsequently registered a case against the departmental store.
Meanwhile, people have appreciated the efforts of the police for taking action against the departmental store selling substandard baby milk.