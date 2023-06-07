Hideout busted in Lolab; Arms, ammo recovered: Army

Kupwara: The security forces Wednesday busted an old hideout in Lolab area of Kupwara and recovered arms and ammunition from it.

A specific input from a reliable source with respect to an old hideout & presence of some arms & ammunition in the general area of Kangur Nala, Tekipora was received by RR Sector deployed in Charkut, Lolab on early morning of 06 June, a defence spokesman said in a sttaement .

The 28 RR deployed in Lolab immediately launched a search operation in the said area, he said, adding that the search did not yield any result despite thoroughly combing on 06 Jun.

However, the spokesman said that the source was quite sure of the presence of hideout & arms, ammunition. “Hence, additional columns of RR under the CO and special forces were inducted in early hours of 07 Jun. The area was again combed from Kowut Top astride Kangur Nala. Thorough search & perseverance resulted in busting of a hide out astride Kangur Nala,” the statement said.

It added that arms & ammunition including one UBGL Russian Made, one UBGL Grenade, six Chinese Grenades Type 1, two Chinese Hand Grenade, two AK 47 magzine AK 47, 60 AK 47 rounds of 7.62mm, one Bino and one Pouch were recovered from the hideout.

“The items have been deposited by the RR battalion with the Police as per norms. The successful recovery has certainly averted a suspected misadventure by terrorists/OGW & their nefarious attempts to disturb the peace & tranquility in the area,” the statement said.

It added that a legal action has been initiated by Police into the recovery of arms and ammunition—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print