DDC member booked after man accuses him of assault, harassment in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said it have booked a DDC member for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt after man accused him of assault and harassment in Srinagar.

Srinagar police in a tweet informed that the DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather has been booked under section 323 and 341 IPC.

Police said the case was filed based on a complaint by two persons namely Nazim Hussain Bhat and Imad Ali Mir against the DDC member.

“On the basis of complaint lodged by Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk PS against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint & voluntarily causing hurt,” police tweeted—

