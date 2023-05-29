MeT forecasts widespread rains from today

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on May 30 and 31st in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding temperature, a meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.9°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.4°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.5°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.4°C against 1.2°C on previous night and it was below normal by 3.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.2°C against 20.1°C on the previous night and it was 5.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 91°C (below normal by 3.1°C), Batote 12.0°C (3.1°C below normal), Katra 17.2°C (4.4°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.3°C (below normal by 2.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 0.6°C, he said. (GNS)

