G-20 meeting begins today, Delegates arrive inSgr amid tight security arrangements

Srinagar: The delegates from different G-20 countries have arrived at Srinagar on Monday to attend the 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting, here at SKICC.

The delegates after arriving at Srinagar international airport straightly drove to SKICC where the discussion and deliberations on the five key priority areas namely Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

The highest number of delegates are visiting from Singapore, reports quoting officials said.

Tight security arrangements have been made in and around Dal Lake to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the meeting while Marine Commandos, Army, CRPF and other security personnel have been deployed around the venue.

Moreover, the road leading to the venue will remain closed for the vehicular movement for two days as the traffic police have issued an advisory, appealing people to adopt an alternate route—(KNO)

