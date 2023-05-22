False narrative by vested interests doesn’t exist anymore in J&K: Dr Jitendra at G-20 conclave

Srinagar: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that there are bo takes for strike calls now in Srinagar and that India had witnessed growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking not reporters on the sidelines of the G-20 event here, Singh said that there was time when a strike call was being issued from Pakistan and the people in Srinagar used to observe a shutdown. “However, the mindset of people has changed as the strike calls are being issued from Pakistan and in Srinagar as well, but the people don’t pay heed to it,” he said.

He added that the investors will go back with a message that the false narrative being created by the vested interests with regard to J&K doesn’t exist anymore.

“India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had witnessed growth in the last nine years,” he said, adding that the people from J&K, especially youth don’t want to keep himself away from the achievements.

