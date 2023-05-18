G20 Event: DGP For Increased Patrolling, Night Domination

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high level joint security meeting here to review the security scenario of Kashmir for the forthcoming G20 event.

Special DG CID J&K R.R Swain, ADGP CRPF J&K, Nalin Prabhat, ADsGP SJM Gillani, Dr S. D. Singh Jamwal, M.K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, IGP BSF Ftr. Hqrs Kashmir Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF (Ops) Kashmir M.S Bhatia, IGP Traffic J&K Vikramjeet Singh, IGP Hqrs PHQ B S Tuti, BGS Ops 15th Corps Dahiya, DIsG Sujit Kumar, Shir Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Abdul Qayoom and Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Security, SSP Traffic Srinagar besides Kashmir based IR/AP Commandants attended the meetings at PHQ. DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, and all other District SSsP of Kashmir zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to a police spokesperson, district SSsP and Range DIsG briefed him about the prevailing security scenario in their respective jurisdictions besides measures taken to ensure peaceful environment in the valley.

“Stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all the forces, DGP said that a close liaison must be maintained at every level to foil any attempt of troublemakers and strict action to be taken against any person involved,” the spokesperson said, adding, “He directed for increased patrolling and night domination to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.”

The top police officer also stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised placement of ‘nakas’ and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in periphery.

“DGP stressed for ensuring all the possible measures to ensure security of vital installations and protected persons,” he said, adding, “DGP advised the officers that the security plans to be reviewed in view of changing circumstances and be executed on ground efficiently to foil any nefarious design of anti national elements.”

He stressed on strengthening both border and hinterland security grid and enjoined upon officers to focus on counter militant operations and to target the OGW network “if any”, the spokesperson said.

“He also stressed for strengthening measures for intelligence collection especially at ground level and its sharing among the forces.”

While reviewing the arrangements and deployment plans for the forthcoming G20 event, the spokesperson said that DGP discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of the event and directed officers to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time”. “Emerging challenges and their counter measures were also threadbare discussed during the meeting,” he said in a statement. “Singh emphasized on coordinated security arrangements for the event among all the forces besides with civil administration.” DGP also stressed for reviewing all the arrangements jointly by all the stakeholders to ensure synergy and better coordination, he said.

DIG CKR alongwith SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, SSP Security & SSP Traffic City Srinagar gave detailed presentation regarding the deployment and security plans put in place for conduct of the event, the spokesperson added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print