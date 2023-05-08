Truck driver from Baramulla found dead in Qazigund

Srinagar’: A truck driver from Baramulla district was found unconscious inside his truck at Wangund Qazigund near Toll Plaza area of South Kashmir Anantnag district.

Reports said that a man identified as Taseer Ahmad Mala son of Ghulam Hassan Malla a resident of Panzla Gund Baramulla was found unconscious inside his truck bearing registration number JK05F- 4371. He was shifted to emergency hospital Qazigund where doctors decleared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile a police offical also confirmed and said that that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print