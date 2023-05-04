MeT predicts more rains till May 8

Srinagar : Weather department has forecast intermittent light to moderate rain while as several places recorded below normal temperature on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at scattered places towards late afternoon or evening today.

From May 4-6, he said, “weather was likely to be fair to partly cloudy. A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening.”

From May 7-8, he said, rain was likely at “many places”.

He asked tourists to keep warmer cloths, saying that the weather was likely to be colder rill May 8.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.8°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.2°C against 6.5°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.4°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.5°C against 8.3°C on previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.7°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.8°C and It was 4.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.8°C (above normal by 0.7°C), Batote 10.2°C (2.3°C below normal) and Katra15.4°C (3.8°C below normal).

