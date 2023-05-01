2 students injured in knife attack in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Two students were injured after being attacked by some unknown persons with a knife in Beehama area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

An official said that Hidayat Ahmad Tantray and Ibrahim Ahmad Tantray were attacked by some unknown persons today afternoon, resulting in injuries to them.

He said soon after the incident they were shifted to district hospital Ganderbal for treatment where from they have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.

SSP Ganderbal, Nikhi Borkar said that they have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers—(KNO)

