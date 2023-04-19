J&K Reports 56 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 56 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 19 cases were reported from Jammu division and 37 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 481064. Among the cases, 174695 are from Jammu division and 306425 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said , Jammu reported 14, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 1, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 2, Baramulla 6, Budgam 9, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 2 and Shopian 0.

There was no death either from Jammu division or Kashmir Valley during the time. So far 4789 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2356 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 140 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—90 from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 639 active cases— 274 in Jammu and 365 in Kashmir. (GNS)

