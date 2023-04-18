Girl Dies After Hit By Train While Taking Selfie

By on No Comment

Girl Dies After Hit By Train While Taking Selfie

Srinagar: A 17 year old girl died after she was fatally hit by a moving train ‘while taking selfie’ in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this afternoon, officials said.
They told GNS that a 17 year old girl (name withheld) resident of Shankarpora Srinagar was hit by the train when she alongside a child was taking selfie close to a track at Manchowa along Srinagar-Budgam railway lane.
She was fatally injured in the incident, leading to her instant death, the officials said.
Confirming the death of the woman, a police official told GNS that they are ascertaining the details into the incident.
“The child accompanying the woman is however safe”, the official said. (GNS)

Girl Dies After Hit By Train While Taking Selfie added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.