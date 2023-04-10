Two residential houses,cow shed gutted in Kanyari blaze

Hajin: Two residential houses and a cow shed were gutted in a midnight blaze in Kanyari village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that fire broke out late in the night in one of the residential house in Kanyari village of Bandipora .

He said two houses belonging to Habibullah Kollu and Noori Begum were gutted in the massive blaze and property worth lakh was reduced to ashes.

Meanwhile two goats were also charred to death in this blaze .

The official said the the cause of fire was not immediately known.

The locals appealed district administration to provide relief on compassionate grounds to the affected families at the earliest so that they will gear up their life once again.

