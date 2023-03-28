‘Build Stronger Ecosystem For Nurturing Start-Up Culture’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of the Department of Industries & Commerce, at Civil Secretariat today.
The Lt Governor exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing start-up culture that would further drive our economic growth.
“Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to start-up ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities,” the Lt Governor said.
During the meeting, the Lt Governor was informed about the progress made and the milestones achieved towards developing a robust industrial ecosystem in Jammu Kashmir.
Discussion was also held on One District One Product (ODOP) and District Export Plan to realize the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Sh H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Ms Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/Secretary, Labour and Employment Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Piyush Singla, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, besides senior officers of UT administration were present