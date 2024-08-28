Over 24,000 Indian-Americans sign up for mega community event in NY to be addressed by PM Modi

NEW YORK: More than 24,000 members of the Indian diaspora have signed up to attend a mega community event that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here next month.

 

The ‘Modi & US’ Progress Together’ event will be held on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which has a capacity of 15,000.

 

The Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) said Tuesday that over 24,000 Indian-Americans have signed up to attend the mega event, a community gathering that will be addressed by Modi

