Cop sentenced to jail for 1 year, 15 years after taking Rs 500 bribe

Srinagar: A court here on Saturday convicted and sentenced to one year’s jail an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police for demanding and accepting Rs 500 as bribe in central Kashmir’s Budgam district 15 years ago.

According to prosecution, vigilance organisation Kashmir received a complaint with complainant stating that he purchased three quintals of rice from a Government Ration Depot Nagam Charar-e-Sharief and transported the same in a Sumo towards his home. On way, the complainant said that he along with other person was intercepted by ASI Mushtaq Ahmad of police station Charar-e-sharief near main market in the central Kashmir district and took them along with rice to Nowhar area of Charar-e-Sharief and demanded and accepted Rs 500 from him. The complainant further alleged that he released only two quintals of rice out of three quintals. Thereafter, the complainant said, ASI Mushtaq Ahmad handed over one quintal of rice to a shop keeper and demanded further Rs. 1000 as bribe. It was further alleged by the complainant that accused on persuasion agreed to accept only Rs 500 as bribe which was settled to be paid on 19.09.2008.

The prosecution said, the complainant filed complaint and prior to paying the 500 as bribe, the currency notes were smeared with Phenolphthalein powder and handed over to the complainant for paying the same to the accused on demand. A trap team later caught the cop as soon he demanded and accepted the bribe, the prosecution said.

“In the present case the prosecution has been able to prove the demand and acceptance of the bribe money, as well as the recovery of the tainted money of Rs.500 from accused Mushtaq Ahmad Shah,” Special Judge, Anti-corruption Kashmir, Srinagar C. L. Bavoria said.

“No any explanation has been given by the accused nor he has been able to bring any cogent or satisfactory evidence to establish that as to how the currency notes has come in his possession that were recovered from him and the numbers of those notes tailed and found bribe money,” the court said and according convicted him for charges under section 5(2) of J&K P. C. Act and under section 161 RPC.

Subsequently, the court sentenced Shah to undergo simple imprisonment of one year and a fine of Rs. 10,000 under each offence. “In case of default in payment of fine, the accused shall undergo further imprisonment for one month under each offence,” the court said, adding, “The period of detention already undergone by the accused (Shah) shall be set off against the sentence so imposed on him. The sentence to run concurrently.”

