Baramulla: A tractor driver died after his tractor turned turtle in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that a tractor driver identified as Javid Ahmad Wani (33) son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani a resident of Waripora met with a fatal accident in Frashtar Kreeri. He was immeditaely shifted to SDH Kreeri where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Confirming it, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered for further investigations. (GNS)

