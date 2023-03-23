J&K’s opposition parties show of strength in Udhampur

Jammu: In another show of unity by Jammu & Kashmir’s opposition parties, National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Congress working president Raman Bhalla on Thursday turned up at a rally organized by the Panthers Party on its foundation day in its stronghold of Udhampur.

Reports said that National Conference president and former CM Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Congress working president Raman Bhalla have arrived at the function organized by the Panthers Party to observe its 3Ist foundation day.

It was not known whether any Peoples Democratic Party leader was invited by the Panthers Party.

The Panthers Party was founded on March 23, 1982 by Prof. Bhim Singh—(KNO)

