Thousands of jobseekers register for different jobs

Admin Determined To Provide Employment Opportunities To Youth: CS

Srinagar, March 20: Thousands of young jobseekers today flocked to Kashmir Haat to register themselves for different jobs in the Divisional level Mega Job Fair organized by the Department of Labour and Employment here at Exhibition Ground.

The Mega Job Fair was e-inaugurated by Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta.

While addressing the event, the Chief Secretary, complimented the Department for organizing the event. He said that the administration is determined to provide job opportunities to youth for gainful employment. He further stated that in order to tide over the problem of unemployment Government is saturating the self employment and wage employment besides attracting the private sector to provide jobs to educated youth.

He also maintained that during the last few years, the LG administration has made sustained efforts in establishing skill institutes for benefit of youth. It is the endeavor of the Government to provide all the assistance and support so that they are able to earn their livelihood respectably. He highlighted that many initiatives like Mission Youth, NRLM, Back to Village, My Town My Pride, Tourism Policy, Film Policy coupled with many other initiatives taken by individual departments are aimed at creating thousands of employment opportunities for our youth.

Dr Mehta also interacted with the job providers and seekers who were offered placement letters on spot. He encouraged the participants to make best out of these opportunities as it benefits both in terms of attracting best talent and multiple opportunities to each of the applicant. Moreover the need for organizing job fairs on regular intervals was also emphasized upon by the Chief Secretary.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri also graced the event and inspected stalls set up by different job providers, from Health, Education, Insurance, Banking, Automobile, IT, skilling, and other sectors. Different Departments of Govt. had also installed stalls showcasing self employment schemes for potential entrepreneurs in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad; Labour Commissioner, Mr G.N War; Director Handloom & Handicrafts, Mehmood Ahmad Shah; and reputed industrialists and businessmen were present in this fair.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir said government is facilitating the youth to get employment in various sectors. “Handloom & Handicrafts has huge potential to provide Employment to youth” .”They have an option to become entrepreneurs by taking advantage of schemes”, he said.

Director Employment Department, Nisar Ahmad Wani highlighted the importance of the event. He also deliberated upon the various departmental activities including mini job fairs that are being conducted across all the districts.

He also assured that the skill gaps identified in the event will be taken up with higher education department and other skill imparting institutions.

The fair aimed at bridging the gap between the job providers in different sectors and the unemployed youth of the UT. He further said that a platform is being provided to private companies to exhibit their vacancies and skill set requirements and make on spot recruitments, While the unemployed youth will get an opportunity to interact with companies, learn about skills in demand and secure employment for themselves.

Pertinently more than 6000 jobseekers participated in the event. More than 4000 candidates registered themselves with the Department while 2117 candidates were short listed by different companies, 542 received offer letters on the spot by the participant job providers and industrialist outlets.

