Man Arrested in NGO Militancy Funding Case: NIA

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Tuesday said that it has arrested a person in connection with NGO- militancy case in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a handout, the NIA said that following comprehensive investigations into the NGO militancy funding case registered in October 2020, the National Investigation Agency arrested Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar yesterday (20.03.2023). Irfan Mehraj was a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his organization, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS). Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding militant activities in the valley and had also been in propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights.

The spokesman further stated that the involvement of some Valley based NGOs, Trusts and Societies in funding of militancy related activities is being probed in this case. Some NGOs, both registered as well as un-registered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health, Education etc. But some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed militant organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) etc, reads the statement.(GNS)

