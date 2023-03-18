4 Bihar residents killed as bus turns turtle along highway in Awantipora ​

Srinagar: At least four persons were killed after a bus they were travelling in turned turtle at Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

An official said that a bus turned turtle on National Highway in Gooripora area of Awantipora in which several passengers received injuries.

They said that all the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, however, three of them succumbed on the way to the hospital while another succumbed to his injuries at SDH Pampore.

He identified them as Nasrudin Ansari s/o Islam Ansari of Khairawa Tola Pakri Harditerha West Champaran, Bihar – 845451, Raj Karan Das s/o Shivu as Singhari Gobindpur Kishanganj, Khatia Pichhia , Bihar – 855117, Saleem Ali s/o Mohd Alauddin r/o Hakimnagar Chilhapara, Katihar, Telta Bihar – 854317 and Kaisher Alam s/o Sheo Majaqurul R/O Birnagar Sharifnagar Barsoiqhat, Katihar, bihar- 854317.

All other injured have been shifted to hospital where the condition of a few more is said to be critical, he said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance and started an investigation in this regard—(KNO)

